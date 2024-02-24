Rathbones Group PLC Takes $252,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after buying an additional 32,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after buying an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,865,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,710,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.72.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $362.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.24.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

