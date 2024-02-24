Rathbones Group PLC Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $433.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $417.92 and a 200-day moving average of $391.11. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $439.16.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

