Rathbones Group PLC Takes Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 5,187.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,261,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,395,000 after buying an additional 7,123,805 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Uranium Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uranium Energy news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

