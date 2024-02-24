Raymond D. Cabrera Sells 10,300 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $174,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Knowles Stock Performance
Shares of Knowles stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.52. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $18.48.
Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 10.23%.
Institutional Trading of Knowles
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently commented on KN shares. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Knowles
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).
