Raymond D. Cabrera Sells 10,300 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $174,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.52. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $18.48.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 10.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on KN shares. StockNews.com raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

