Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RGNX. William Blair reissued a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.13.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Insider Activity at REGENXBIO

Shares of RGNX opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $11.83 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $765.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $885,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 17,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $299,751.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,068.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,851. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Stories

