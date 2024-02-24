Raymond James Trims Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Target Price to $62.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.22.

Shares of MEOH opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Methanex has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $54.83.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.21 million. Methanex had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 6.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 178.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 27.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 65.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

