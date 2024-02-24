Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,249,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663,839 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 5.03% of Red Rock Resorts worth $215,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,827,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,921,000 after purchasing an additional 91,798 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $173,703,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,237,000 after purchasing an additional 80,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.07. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 114.32% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RRR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Articles

