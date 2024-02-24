Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Position Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 169.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 515.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 4,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 486.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Renasant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.05. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $230.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

