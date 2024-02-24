Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FRBK opened at $0.04 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $2.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Institutional Trading of Republic First Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $866,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 6,050.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 615,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 605,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 409.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 290,287 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

