Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurora Cannabis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will earn ($2.90) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aurora Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.60) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$0.69 to C$0.61 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$4.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.79. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$15.50.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

