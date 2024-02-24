Retirement Capital Strategies Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Retirement Capital Strategies raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $788.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $597.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $823.94.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.