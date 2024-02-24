Reviewing DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT)

DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Free Report) and BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DriveItAway and BTC Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DriveItAway -59.80% N/A -65.32% BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of BTC Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of DriveItAway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DriveItAway 0 0 0 0 N/A BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DriveItAway and BTC Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DriveItAway and BTC Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DriveItAway $2.19 million 0.48 $320,000.00 N/A N/A BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.17 $7.69 million N/A N/A

BTC Digital has higher revenue and earnings than DriveItAway.

Volatility & Risk

DriveItAway has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTC Digital has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BTC Digital beats DriveItAway on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DriveItAway

DriveItAway Inc. develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

