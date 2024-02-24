Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,143 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Carpenter Technology worth $11,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 168.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 78,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 38.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $64.46 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $74.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day moving average is $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

