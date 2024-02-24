Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 324,102 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,102 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APLE. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 314,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $2,182,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter worth $2,772,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $17.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APLE. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

