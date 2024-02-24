Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,660,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,228 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 2.67% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIGL. StockNews.com cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

