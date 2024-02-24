Rightmove’s (RMV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

RMV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 605 ($7.62) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded Rightmove to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 660 ($8.31) to GBX 675 ($8.50) in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 599.13 ($7.54).

LON RMV opened at GBX 561.20 ($7.07) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 555.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 546. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,338.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.64. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.70 ($5.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 603 ($7.59).

In related news, insider Alison Dolan sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 559 ($7.04), for a total value of £11,247.08 ($14,161.52). Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

