Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $14.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RIVN. Barclays lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.07. Rivian Automotive has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $4,473,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,020 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 448.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 229,347 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 187,495 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $3,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

