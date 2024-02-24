Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

RIVN opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 396.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,537.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

