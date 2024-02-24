Robert Mobassaly Sells 5,173 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Mobassaly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 9th, Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,126,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,417,000 after purchasing an additional 137,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,028,000 after purchasing an additional 495,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $234,732,000 after purchasing an additional 151,319 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

