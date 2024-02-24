Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $189.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.59.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $175.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.18. Walmart has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $181.35. The firm has a market cap of $472.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Shares of Walmart are set to split before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 346,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $54,385,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,994,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,402,329,330.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,083,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,508,281. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $568,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 15,371.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $553,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,279,324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,835,000 after buying an additional 2,887,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

