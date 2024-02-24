Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

NYSE:RY opened at $98.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.67. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.49. The firm has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11,061.2% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 151,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,285,031,000 after acquiring an additional 149,788,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,730,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,412 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,571,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,310,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,077 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,024,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,956 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,869,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

