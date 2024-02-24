Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $174.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCL. TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE RCL opened at $121.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $133.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,460 shares of company stock worth $76,557,183 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,144,000 after acquiring an additional 359,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,146,000 after acquiring an additional 167,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $323,251,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

