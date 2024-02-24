RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of RxSight worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in RxSight by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 359,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RxSight by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,942,000 after acquiring an additional 382,119 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in RxSight by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,628,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,414,000 after acquiring an additional 197,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 802,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 130,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 64.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 572,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 224,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RxSight

In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.29 per share, with a total value of $205,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,493.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms purchased 4,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.29 per share, for a total transaction of $205,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ilya Goldshleger sold 10,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $525,920.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 514,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,373,660. 21.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RXST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

RxSight Stock Performance

RxSight stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30. RxSight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $57.29.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

