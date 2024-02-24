Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $128.75

Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 128.75 ($1.62) and traded as low as GBX 125.54 ($1.58). Saga shares last traded at GBX 126.80 ($1.60), with a volume of 125,293 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £179.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 128.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.91.

Saga plc provides package and cruise holidays, general insurance, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Cruise and Travel, Insurance, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, travel, health, landlord, motorhome, caravan, and pet insurance products.

