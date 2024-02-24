Sanford C. Bernstein Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,000.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $700.00 to $1,000.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $820.03.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $788.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $597.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $823.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.58% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,998 shares of company stock valued at $79,705,222. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

