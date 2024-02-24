SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of SAP by 8.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 44.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,364,000 after acquiring an additional 122,135 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 64.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,160,000 after acquiring an additional 414,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

SAP stock opened at $184.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.41 and its 200-day moving average is $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.41. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $112.57 and a 12 month high of $184.46.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

