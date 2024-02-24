Schroder AsiaPacific (LON:SDP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $477.87

Shares of Schroder AsiaPacific (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 477.87 ($6.02) and traded as high as GBX 489.98 ($6.17). Schroder AsiaPacific shares last traded at GBX 485.50 ($6.11), with a volume of 157,274 shares changing hands.

Schroder AsiaPacific Trading Down 11.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £750.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,855.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 477.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 481.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Schroder AsiaPacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Schroder AsiaPacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,058.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schroder AsiaPacific

Schroder AsiaPacific Company Profile

In related news, insider Rupert Hogg purchased 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 478 ($6.02) per share, for a total transaction of £13,919.36 ($17,526.27). Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

