Schroder AsiaPacific (LON:SDP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $477.87

Shares of Schroder AsiaPacific (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 477.87 ($6.02) and traded as high as GBX 489.98 ($6.17). Schroder AsiaPacific shares last traded at GBX 485.50 ($6.11), with a volume of 157,274 shares changing hands.
Schroder AsiaPacific Trading Down 11.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £750.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,855.88 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 477.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 481.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Schroder AsiaPacific Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Schroder AsiaPacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,058.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Schroder AsiaPacific
Schroder AsiaPacific Company Profile
Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schroder AsiaPacific
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Schroder AsiaPacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder AsiaPacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.