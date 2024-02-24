Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.85

Shares of Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) (LON:SOLO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02). Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.85 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,186,798 shares traded.
Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L) Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £13.39 million and a P/E ratio of -4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.85.
About Scirocco Energy Plc (SOLO.L)
Solo Oil Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets primarily in Europe, Africa, and the Americas. The company holds 25% interest in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interest in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 12.03% interest in Helium One license located in Tanzania.
