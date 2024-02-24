Scott Lish Sells 11,963 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) COO Scott Lish sold 11,963 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $183,512.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,256,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alphatec Trading Down 0.8 %

Alphatec stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after buying an additional 2,943,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,394,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $81,506,000 after buying an additional 778,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after buying an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Alphatec by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,996,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,126 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alphatec by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

