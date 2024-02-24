SDI Group (LON:SDI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $93.38

Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.38 ($1.18) and traded as low as GBX 69.10 ($0.87). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.94), with a volume of 214,310 shares changing hands.

SDI Group Stock Up 7.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 75.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.38. The stock has a market cap of £78.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3,750.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Insider Transactions at SDI Group

In other news, insider Ami Sharma bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 907 ($11.42) per share, for a total transaction of £90,700 ($114,202.97). Company insiders own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

About SDI Group

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

