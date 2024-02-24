Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.82% of Seneca Foods worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Seneca Foods by 2.5% in the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 48.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seneca Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Wolcott bought 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,504.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $684,669.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $333.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.34. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $59.99.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

