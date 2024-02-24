SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,874,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.63% of SentinelOne worth $31,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 74,118 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in SentinelOne by 475.1% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 361,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 299,045 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SentinelOne by 16.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 30,060 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at $2,357,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SentinelOne by 189.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S opened at $27.21 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on S shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,021,650.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,053.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $1,372,164.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,813,121.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,021,650.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,132 shares in the company, valued at $12,106,053.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,171,711 shares of company stock valued at $27,807,497 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

