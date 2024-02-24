Shao-Lee Lin Sells 15,701 Shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Stock

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $119,327.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,587,335 shares in the company, valued at $12,063,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of Acelyrin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $79,220.31.

SLRN stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the fourth quarter valued at $17,106,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acelyrin by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,155,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,923,000 after buying an additional 2,966,883 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the fourth quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acelyrin by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

