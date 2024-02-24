SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 148.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,543 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,237,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 43,873 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 1,054.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,521,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 69,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 52.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 521,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 72,581 shares in the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

SIGA stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

