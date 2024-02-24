Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,739,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,693 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Sirius XM worth $21,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Sirius XM by 20.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 20.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 4.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Saturday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.98.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

