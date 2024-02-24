Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock Position Decreased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,445,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,413 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.73% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $33,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.92.

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE SIX opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

