SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stake Lessened by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.23% of SkyWest worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $1,058,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SkyWest by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,328,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $1,115,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $1,138,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $201,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53 and a beta of 1.92.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKYW. StockNews.com upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

