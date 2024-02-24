SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 1,309.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $67.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $339.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average of $103.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.67 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEDG. TD Cowen cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.69.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

