Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.43

Shares of Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.43 and traded as low as $7.24. Sow Good shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 275 shares.

Sow Good Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sow Good Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.