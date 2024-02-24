S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2,072.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 348,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,352,000 after buying an additional 56,806 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $438.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.65. The firm has a market cap of $137.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

