Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.67

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.67 and traded as low as $2.25. Spartan Delta shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 28,528 shares changing hands.
Spartan Delta Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67.
About Spartan Delta
Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spartan Delta
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.