SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Stake Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $237,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $50.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $50.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

