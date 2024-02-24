Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 736.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 558,992 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.45% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $21,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $32.22 and a one year high of $45.60.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 153.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Stories

