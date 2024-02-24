Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 27.3% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 11.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,704,000 after acquiring an additional 759,933 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 31.4% in the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CXM stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CXM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $93,527.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 410,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $93,527.56. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 410,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Paul Ohls sold 32,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $371,389.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 720,164 shares in the company, valued at $8,267,482.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,369 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,415 in the last three months. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprinklr

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.