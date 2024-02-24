SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SSI Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 70.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL
Apple Stock Down 1.0 %
AAPL opened at $182.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
