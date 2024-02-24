Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.14% of Standex International worth $19,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 9,533.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 230.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE:SXI opened at $167.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $111.02 and a 1 year high of $168.81.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.25 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 18.80%. Standex International’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $252,787.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,811 shares in the company, valued at $732,186.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $252,787.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,811 shares in the company, valued at $732,186.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,183 shares of company stock worth $2,098,268 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

