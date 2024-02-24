Stelco (TSE:STL) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Canada

Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Stifel Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Stelco from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco has a 52 week low of C$21.00 and a 52 week high of C$26.50.

