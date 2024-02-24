Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $85.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Workiva Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WK stock opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. Workiva has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,849.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Workiva Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 70,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,098,000 after buying an additional 51,284 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 178,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,151,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

