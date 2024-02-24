Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $85.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of WK stock opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. Workiva has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.08.
In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,849.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
