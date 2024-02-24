Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $85.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.00. Workiva has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $116.00.
In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
