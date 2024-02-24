Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $85.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.00. Workiva has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $116.00.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Workiva by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Workiva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Workiva by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

