Stifel Nicolaus Increases Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $40.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BROS. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 4.8 %

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 957.00, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $12,309,817.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,425,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,362,841.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $37,963,788.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $12,309,817.47. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,425,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,362,841.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,724 shares of company stock valued at $56,459,948 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 997.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 187,302 shares during the last quarter.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

